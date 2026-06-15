Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Trading Down 6.8% - Should You Sell?

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.31 and last traded at $36.4740. Approximately 639,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 892,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities set a $41.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Griffin Securities set a $49.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 6.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.91%.The company had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 971,440 shares in the company, valued at $40,217,616. This trade represents a 75.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda J. Srere sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $548,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 127,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,566.76. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,023,500 shares of company stock worth $125,087,270. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 65.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,586 shares of the company's stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 100,570 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 28.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,399 shares of the company's stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 31.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,239 shares of the company's stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,449 shares of the company's stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

Further Reading

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