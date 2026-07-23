Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

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Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $84.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UVSP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a financial holding company headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania, operating through its primary subsidiary, Univest Bank and Trust Co The company offers a comprehensive range of banking services, including commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, mortgage banking, treasury and payment solutions, and wealth management services. Through its community banking model, Univest serves individuals, small to middle-market businesses, and nonprofit and public institutions.

Founded in 1893 as Souderton Industrial Savings Association, Univest has grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions.

Further Reading

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