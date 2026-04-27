Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Sells $491,400.00 in Stock

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP - Get Free Report) Director Natalye Paquin sold 13,000 shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $642,751.20. This represents a 43.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Natalye Paquin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Natalye Paquin purchased 580 shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.58 per share, with a total value of $20,056.40.

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Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Stock Performance

UVSP stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.73. 325,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,788. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.61. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $87.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $84.85 million. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UVSP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Report on UVSP

Institutional Trading of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,741,938 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $52,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 15.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,475,872 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 193,561 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 890,902 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 617,526 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,679 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 104,516 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a financial holding company headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania, operating through its primary subsidiary, Univest Bank and Trust Co The company offers a comprehensive range of banking services, including commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, mortgage banking, treasury and payment solutions, and wealth management services. Through its community banking model, Univest serves individuals, small to middle-market businesses, and nonprofit and public institutions.

Founded in 1893 as Souderton Industrial Savings Association, Univest has grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions.

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