Unum Group FY2026 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Research

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unum Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $8.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.68. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unum Group's current full-year earnings is $8.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Unum Group's Q4 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.83.

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Unum Group Stock Up 3.3%

UNM stock opened at $90.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company's 50 day moving average is $80.59 and its 200 day moving average is $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.24. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $68.28 and a 1-year high of $91.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $351,624.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,861.96. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,922.18. The trade was a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,919,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,860,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Unum Group by 365.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,534 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $72,116,000 after acquiring an additional 730,534 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $181,622,000 after acquiring an additional 607,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Unum Group by 127.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 864,485 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $67,240,000 after acquiring an additional 484,107 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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