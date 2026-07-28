Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Unum Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.600-8.900 EPS.

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Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,346. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $68.28 and a twelve month high of $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.13.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Unum Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unum Group's payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Unum Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $961,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,922.18. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,860,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,534 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $72,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,534 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $181,622,000 after purchasing an additional 607,684 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 127.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 864,485 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $67,240,000 after purchasing an additional 484,107 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 507.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,154 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,489,000 after purchasing an additional 468,771 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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