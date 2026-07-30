Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective points to a potential upside of 29.34% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unum Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.25.

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Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $68.28 and a 12-month high of $93.21. The business's 50-day moving average price is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.22.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,919,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,860,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,534 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $72,116,000 after acquiring an additional 730,534 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $181,622,000 after purchasing an additional 607,684 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 864,485 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $67,240,000 after purchasing an additional 484,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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