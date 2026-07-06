Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Barclays's price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.10% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UNM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "moderate buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Unum Group from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.36.

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Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock traded down $6.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 920,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.25. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.21. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,922.18. The trade was a 21.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Unum Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,356,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $105,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68,957 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 106,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,885 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,167.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,696 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 141,572 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,567,000. Finally, TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company's stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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