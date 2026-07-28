Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.600-8.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Unum Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of UNM traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,823,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,720. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $68.28 and a 1 year high of $93.21.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.Unum Group's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This is a boost from Unum Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Unum Group's payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Unum Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $961,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,412,922.18. The trade was a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Unum Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Unum Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unum reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $3.37 billion , well above the $2.91 billion consensus estimate. Premium income also increased to $2.82 billion from $2.75 billion a year earlier, supporting the outlook for continued underlying business growth. Revenue results article

Unum reported second-quarter revenue of approximately , well above the $2.91 billion consensus estimate. Premium income also increased to $2.82 billion from $2.75 billion a year earlier, supporting the outlook for continued underlying business growth. Positive Sentiment: After-tax adjusted operating income was $2.16 per share , in line with analyst expectations and up from $1.92 in the prior-year quarter. The company also repurchased 2.5 million shares for $202.1 million and maintained strong liquidity and capital ratios, including approximately 480% risk-based capital. Unum Group second-quarter results

After-tax adjusted operating income was , in line with analyst expectations and up from $1.92 in the prior-year quarter. The company also repurchased 2.5 million shares for $202.1 million and maintained strong liquidity and capital ratios, including approximately 480% risk-based capital. Neutral Sentiment: Unum projected full-year 2026 adjusted operating EPS of $8.60 to $8.90 , compared with the $8.78 analyst consensus. The midpoint is modestly below expectations, but the range still encompasses the consensus forecast. Unum Q2 revenue beat analysis

Unum projected full-year 2026 adjusted operating EPS of , compared with the $8.78 analyst consensus. The midpoint is modestly below expectations, but the range still encompasses the consensus forecast. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income declined to $256.9 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, from $335.6 million, or $1.92 per share, in the year-earlier period. This decline could limit enthusiasm despite the stronger adjusted operating result. Unum net income and revenue report

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 385.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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