Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Down 5.9% - Here's What Happened

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.70 and last traded at $86.9320. Approximately 850,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,510,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.34.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNM

Unum Group Trading Down 6.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.25.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Unum Group's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,922.18. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,922 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Unum Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Further Reading

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