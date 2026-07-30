Unusual Machines (UMAC) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $9.1950 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.54 million. Unusual Machines had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 32.71%. On average, analysts expect Unusual Machines to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Unusual Machines alerts: Sign Up

Unusual Machines Price Performance

Shares of UMAC stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $824.86 million, a PE ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 14.84. Unusual Machines has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $34.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unusual Machines

In other Unusual Machines news, Director Jeffrey M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,779,392 shares in the company, valued at $131,050,928.64. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Ross Camden sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $3,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 246,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,414,837.50. This represents a 28.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 280,000 shares of company stock worth $6,477,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unusual Machines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Unusual Machines by 6,832.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company's stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 20,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Unusual Machines by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unusual Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Unusual Machines during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unusual Machines during the 4th quarter worth $189,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UMAC. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Unusual Machines in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial set a $42.00 target price on shares of Unusual Machines in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Unusual Machines to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Unusual Machines from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Unusual Machines

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022. Unusual Machines, Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Unusual Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Unusual Machines wasn't on the list.

While Unusual Machines currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here