Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

UPBD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Upbound Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Upbound Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

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View Our Latest Analysis on UPBD

Upbound Group Trading Down 2.9%

UPBD opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.79. Upbound Group has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 1.78%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Upbound Group's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Upbound Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Upbound Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 2,329 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.41 per share, for a total transaction of $45,205.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 94,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,844.40. This trade represents a 2.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upbound Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Upbound Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Upbound Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 224,811 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Upbound Group by 286.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 64,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company's stock.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

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