Upbound Group (UPBD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Upbound Group to announce earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $1.1686 billion for the quarter. Upbound Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.350 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Upbound Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Upbound Group alerts: Sign Up

Upbound Group Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. Upbound Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Upbound Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Upbound Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upbound Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UPBD

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 2,329 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.41 per share, for a total transaction of $45,205.89. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 94,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,840,844.40. This trade represents a 2.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upbound Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company's stock.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Upbound Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Upbound Group wasn't on the list.

While Upbound Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here