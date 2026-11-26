Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to announce earnings of $0.4525 per share and revenue of $117.95 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q3 2027 earnings overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.81 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 29.66%. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.76 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.11. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $72.19. The firm's 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Build-A-Bear Workshop's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBW

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. is a specialty retailer known for its interactive, make-your-own stuffed-animal experience. Customers can choose a plush animal, add clothing and accessories, and personalize it with features such as sounds and scents. The company also sells plush toys, apparel, accessories, and related products through its stores and e-commerce channels. Its business includes company-operated locations as well as stores operated by franchisees and other partners. Founded in 1997, Build-A-Bear Workshop serves customers in the United States and international markets.

Further Reading

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