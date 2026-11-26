Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earnings report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.47. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $11.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dollar General to post $7.70 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8.42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $139.45 on Thursday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $99.57 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The stock's fifty day moving average is $129.70 and its 200 day moving average is $125.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Dollar General in a research note on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $141.15.

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Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is an American discount retailer that operates neighborhood stores offering everyday essentials at value-oriented prices. Its merchandise includes food and household supplies, cleaning products, health and beauty items, seasonal goods, apparel, and home products, with a mix of national brands and private-label products. The company traces its roots to J.L. Turner & Son, a family-owned business established in 1939. The first store operating under the Dollar General name opened in Springfield, Kentucky, in 1955.

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