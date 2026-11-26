Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to announce earnings of $0.3722 per share and revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earnings report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.54 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of HRL stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.27. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.2950 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods's previous quarterly dividend of $0.2925. Hormel Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, Chairman William A. Newlands purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 76,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,535,137.50. This represents a 15.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation is a branded food company that produces and markets meat and other food products for retail, foodservice and other customers. Its offerings include pork, turkey and other meat products, as well as refrigerated and shelf-stable foods. The company's brands include Hormel, SPAM, Jennie-O, Skippy, Applegate and Planters. Its products are sold in the United States and in international markets. Founded in 1891 by George A. Hormel in Austin, Minnesota, the company has grown from a local meatpacking business into a diversified food producer.

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