Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Kroger to announce earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $34.58 billion for the quarter. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earnings report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 49.90%. Kroger's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kroger to post $5.20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5.51 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kroger Stock Down 0.5%

KR stock opened at $69.79 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Kroger has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $76.58.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Kroger's dividend payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Melius Research set a $80.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KR

Kroger News Summary

Investors following KR have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Kroger plans a $33 million Marketplace store on a former Procter & Gamble site in Blue Ash, a modest sign of continued investment in its store network. Article: $33M Kroger Marketplace planned on former P&G site in Blue Ash

Kroger plans a $33 million Marketplace store on a former Procter & Gamble site in Blue Ash, a modest sign of continued investment in its store network. Neutral Sentiment: Kroger is set to bring Red Bull products back to its shelves. The return may restore sales of a popular beverage, though the reports provide no estimate of its financial impact. Article: Red Bull returns to Kroger stores

Kroger is set to bring Red Bull products back to its shelves. The return may restore sales of a popular beverage, though the reports provide no estimate of its financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Thanksgiving meal discounts are part of a grocery price competition aimed at attracting shoppers. The promotions could support traffic, but may also weigh on margins. Article: Holiday Meal Price Wars

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, EVP Mary Adcock sold 72,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $4,425,090.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 175,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,643.10. This represents a 29.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co. is a U.S. grocery retailer founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1883 by Bernard Kroger. It operates supermarkets and other grocery formats across the United States under banners including Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, King Soopers, and Smith’s. Alongside groceries and household essentials, Kroger stores offer services such as pharmacies and fuel centers. The company also sells products under its own private-label brands and produces many of those items through its food manufacturing operations.

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