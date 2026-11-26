PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect PVH to post earnings of $2.62 per share and revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. PVH has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.100 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q3 2027 earnings report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.62. PVH had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PVH to post $12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12.58 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PVH Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:PVH opened at $97.05 on Thursday. PVH has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.09.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. PVH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other news, CEO Stefan Larsson acquired 14,179 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,044.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 349,889 shares in the company, valued at $24,677,671.17. This trade represents a 4.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded PVH from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on PVH from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PVH from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PVH

About PVH

PVH Corp. is a global apparel company whose principal brands are Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. It designs, markets and sells clothing, footwear, accessories and related products, including underwear and fragrance offered through licensing arrangements. The company serves customers in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific through wholesale partners and direct-to-consumer channels, including retail stores and e-commerce. Its products are sold under its flagship brands and through licensed product categories.

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