ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.2624 per share and revenue of $286.52 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q3 2027 earnings report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $292.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.89 million. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. ServiceTitan's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ServiceTitan to post ($0.55) EPS for the current fiscal year and ($0.26) EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ServiceTitan Price Performance

ServiceTitan stock opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 0.09. ServiceTitan has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $111.36.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceTitan news, CFO David Sherry sold 23,246 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $1,326,649.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 363,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,745,572.77. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 3,148 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $179,656.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 2 shares in the company, valued at $114.14. The trade was a 99.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,641 shares of company stock worth $11,385,820. Insiders own 39.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTAN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ServiceTitan from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ServiceTitan from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTAN

ServiceTitan Company Profile

ServiceTitan provides cloud-based software for businesses in the residential and commercial services industries. Its platform is designed for contractors in trades such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, electrical work and roofing. The software brings together tools for managing customer relationships, scheduling and dispatching field workers, preparing estimates, handling invoices and payments, and overseeing day-to-day business operations. ServiceTitan also offers mobile tools for technicians working in the field.

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