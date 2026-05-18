Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $208,713.72 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) CFO Andrea Blankmeyer sold 7,044 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $208,713.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,811,408.29. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Upstart Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of UPST traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.94. 5,360,163 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.07. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.26.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $308.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,615 shares of the company's stock worth $183,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,915,000. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 253.3% during the first quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 1,467,360 shares of the company's stock worth $37,638,000 after buying an additional 1,052,039 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $38,580,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Upstart by 22.6% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,480,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,625,000 after acquiring an additional 826,974 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Upstart

Here are the key news stories impacting Upstart this week:

Positive Sentiment: One report said CEO activity included a sizable stock purchase, which can be read as a vote of confidence from management. Upstart NASDAQ: UPST CEO Buys $1,375,000.00 in Stock

One report said CEO activity included a sizable stock purchase, which can be read as a vote of confidence from management. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky, and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, reiterated deadlines and lead-plaintiff notices tied to an already filed class action covering investors who bought Upstart shares between May 14, 2025 and November 4, 2025. These reminders mainly highlight ongoing litigation risk and keep negative headlines on the stock. Upst Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Upstart Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Multiple law firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky, and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, reiterated deadlines and lead-plaintiff notices tied to an already filed class action covering investors who bought Upstart shares between May 14, 2025 and November 4, 2025. These reminders mainly highlight ongoing litigation risk and keep negative headlines on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Another report noted that CFO Andrea Blankmeyer sold shares, but the filing said the sale was to cover tax withholding obligations related to vesting equity awards, which makes it less concerning on its own. SEC filing

Another report noted that CFO Andrea Blankmeyer sold shares, but the filing said the sale was to cover tax withholding obligations related to vesting equity awards, which makes it less concerning on its own. Negative Sentiment: The most important overhang is the securities-fraud lawsuit alleging investors were harmed by false AI-related claims, which could raise legal costs, distraction, and potential settlement risk for Upstart. UPST Investor Alert: Upstart Holdings Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPST. Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Upstart from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Upstart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Upstart from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Upstart

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non‐traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real‐time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart's core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

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