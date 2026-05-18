Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $53,710.52 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) insider Sanjay Datta sold 1,817 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $53,710.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 336,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,948,151.96. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 7,982 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $238,342.52.

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Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPST traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,360,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,875. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.26.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.46). Upstart had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 4.34%.The company had revenue of $308.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Upstart

Here are the key news stories impacting Upstart this week:

Positive Sentiment: One report said CEO activity included a sizable stock purchase, which can be read as a vote of confidence from management. Upstart NASDAQ: UPST CEO Buys $1,375,000.00 in Stock

One report said CEO activity included a sizable stock purchase, which can be read as a vote of confidence from management. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky, and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, reiterated deadlines and lead-plaintiff notices tied to an already filed class action covering investors who bought Upstart shares between May 14, 2025 and November 4, 2025. These reminders mainly highlight ongoing litigation risk and keep negative headlines on the stock. Upst Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Upstart Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Multiple law firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky, and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, reiterated deadlines and lead-plaintiff notices tied to an already filed class action covering investors who bought Upstart shares between May 14, 2025 and November 4, 2025. These reminders mainly highlight ongoing litigation risk and keep negative headlines on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Another report noted that CFO Andrea Blankmeyer sold shares, but the filing said the sale was to cover tax withholding obligations related to vesting equity awards, which makes it less concerning on its own. SEC filing

Another report noted that CFO Andrea Blankmeyer sold shares, but the filing said the sale was to cover tax withholding obligations related to vesting equity awards, which makes it less concerning on its own. Negative Sentiment: The most important overhang is the securities-fraud lawsuit alleging investors were harmed by false AI-related claims, which could raise legal costs, distraction, and potential settlement risk for Upstart. UPST Investor Alert: Upstart Holdings Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Upstart from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Upstart from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Upstart from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Upstart from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.79.

Get Our Latest Report on Upstart

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Upstart by 749.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Upstart by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 771 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non‐traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real‐time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart's core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

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