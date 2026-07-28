Ur Energy (URG) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG - Get Free Report) TSE: URE is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Ur Energy to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $14.3620 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG - Get Free Report) TSE: URE last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. Ur Energy had a negative net margin of 298.18% and a negative return on equity of 98.81%. On average, analysts expect Ur Energy to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ur Energy Price Performance

Shares of URG opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business's 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. Ur Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $488.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $2.35 target price on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Ur Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Ur Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ur Energy currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $2.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ur Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URG. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ur Energy by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ur Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ur Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company's stock.

About Ur Energy

Ur-Energy Inc is a U.S.‐based uranium mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of uranium to serve the global nuclear power industry. The company's core expertise centers on in situ recovery (ISR) mining techniques, which involve the extraction of uranium from sandstone formations using a low-environmental-impact process that recovers uranium in solution. Through this approach, Ur-Energy strives to maintain efficient production while minimizing surface disturbance, water usage and waste generation.

The company's flagship asset is the Lost Creek Project in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin, which commenced commercial production in 2013.

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