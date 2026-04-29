Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 6.9% - Time to Sell?

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.4580. Approximately 1,464,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,068,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Get Uranium Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

UEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Roth Mkm set a $17.00 price objective on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Uranium Energy from $26.50 to $26.75 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Uranium Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Stock Down 5.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,352,123 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $774,995,000 after buying an additional 7,013,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,247,813 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $551,854,000 after buying an additional 11,521,597 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,599,686 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $354,847,000 after buying an additional 2,393,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,046,686 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $156,717,000 after buying an additional 2,000,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,665,665 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $229,695,000 after buying an additional 3,969,046 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uranium Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uranium Energy wasn't on the list.

While Uranium Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here