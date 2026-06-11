Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 7.8% - Time to Buy?

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.1560. Approximately 4,989,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 10,192,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

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Uranium Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uranium Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm set a $17.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $26.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 34.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,726,216 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $476,588,000 after buying an additional 9,159,024 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 38.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,463,561 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $19,524,000 after buying an additional 404,799 shares in the last quarter. ARP Global Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company's stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

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