Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.18 and last traded at $21.9190, with a volume of 64494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Urban Edge Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $119.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.64 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 19.82%.Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.470-1.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Urban Edge Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,394,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $137,984,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $88,395,000 after purchasing an additional 82,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,284,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $63,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,054 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $51,085,000 after buying an additional 95,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,205 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,248,000 after buying an additional 104,973 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and developing grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company was formed in January 2017 as a spin-off from Regency Centers Corporation, establishing an independent platform focused on urban and densely populated markets. As a fully integrated REIT, Urban Edge oversees the acquisition, financing, leasing, redevelopment and management of its retail properties.

The company's portfolio comprises predominantly open-air shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket operators.

Further Reading

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