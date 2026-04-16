U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04, Zacks reports. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

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U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 45.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,203.20. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,079 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,329,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153,080 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,278,255 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $281,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,142 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,591,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,804,764 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $309,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5,250.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $111,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,912 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting U.S. Bancorp

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U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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