U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.68% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on USB. Raymond James Financial started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.34.

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U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,984,229. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,307. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. This trade represents a 40.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,912 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,565 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tema ETFs LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 29,461 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company's stock.

U.S. Bancorp News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Further Reading

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