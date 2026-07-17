U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target points to a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock's previous close.

USB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.02.

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U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE USB traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.24. 2,224,977 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,981,502. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 18.01%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,813,307. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. This trade represents a 40.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,887,497,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5,236.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,350,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,779,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,725,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $296,377,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3,451.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,332,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $231,191,000 after buying an additional 4,210,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,079 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,329,683,000 after buying an additional 4,153,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company's stock.

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About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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