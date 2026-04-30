US Foods (USFD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $9.6437 billion for the quarter. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. US Foods had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 1.71%.The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect US Foods to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $91.43 on Thursday. US Foods has a one year low of $64.08 and a one year high of $102.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average of $83.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other US Foods news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $6,344,935.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 88,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,510,747.52. The trade was a 42.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 365,868 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 56,205 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in US Foods by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Owlhouse Capital LP acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $111.00 price objective on US Foods and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 price objective on US Foods and gave the company a "mixed" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded US Foods from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on US Foods

About US Foods

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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