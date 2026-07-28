US Gold (USAU) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect US Gold to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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US Gold Stock Up 0.2%

USAU opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $220.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. US Gold has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in US Gold by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,571 shares of the technology company's stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Gold in the third quarter worth $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of US Gold by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,859 shares of the technology company's stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of US Gold by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company's stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on USAU shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of US Gold from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of US Gold in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of US Gold in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Gold has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USAU

US Gold Company Profile

US Gold Corporation NASDAQ: USAU is a U.S.-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and copper projects in key mining jurisdictions across the United States. The company’s flagship asset is the Copper King project in Park County, Wyoming, where US Gold holds more than 10,000 contiguous acres in the historic Sweetwater Mining District. Copper King is a bulk-tonnage, porphyry-style copper-gold property for which the company has completed multiple drilling campaigns, metallurgical testing and a preliminary economic assessment.

In addition to Copper King, US Gold controls the Keystone project on the northern Black Hills Gold Trend in South Dakota.

Further Reading

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