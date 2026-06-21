U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Physical Therapy

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Peter Francis Minan acquired 492 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $31,064.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at $184,558.22. The trade was a 20.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,052 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the company's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company's stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:USPH opened at $63.43 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.94. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $93.50. The company has a market capitalization of $965.40 million, a P/E ratio of 126.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.36%.The firm had revenue of $198.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy's dividend payout ratio is currently 368.00%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc NYSE: USPH is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

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