U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $200.9410 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

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U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.07%.The firm had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

USPH stock opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.25. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. U.S. Physical Therapy's dividend payout ratio is 129.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 662 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $52,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 30,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,371,951.08. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $244,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,030,141.88. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc NYSE: USPH is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

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