USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Trading Down 1.8% - Here's Why

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $24.39. 12,830,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 18,704,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

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Key Headlines Impacting USA Rare Earth

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Rare Earth this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on USA Rare Earth to $35 from $30 and reiterated an Overweight rating, signaling continued bullishness on the company’s long-term prospects.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on USA Rare Earth to $35 from $30 and reiterated an rating, signaling continued bullishness on the company’s long-term prospects. Positive Sentiment: USA Rare Earth reported Q1 results that beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, helping support the stock after earnings; the company also ended the quarter with a large cash balance and highlighted major strategic progress. USA Rare Earth Stock Climbs After Q1 Earnings Release — Here's Why

USA Rare Earth reported Q1 results that beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, helping support the stock after earnings; the company also ended the quarter with a large cash balance and highlighted major strategic progress. Positive Sentiment: The company said it commissioned Phase 1a of its magnet line in Oklahoma and is targeting 600 metric tons by 2026, a step that supports its mine-to-magnet growth plan and future NdFeB order fulfillment. Will Stillwater Facility Ramp-Up Drive Long-Term Growth for USAR?

The company said it commissioned Phase 1a of its magnet line in Oklahoma and is targeting 600 metric tons by 2026, a step that supports its mine-to-magnet growth plan and future NdFeB order fulfillment. Neutral Sentiment: Recent transcripts and commentary emphasized USA Rare Earth’s strategic transformation, including the Serra Verde and Carester transactions and broader mine-to-magnet integration efforts, which are more important for the long term than near-term earnings.

Recent transcripts and commentary emphasized USA Rare Earth’s strategic transformation, including the Serra Verde and Carester transactions and broader mine-to-magnet integration efforts, which are more important for the long term than near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat fundamental updates, shares are softer today as investors appear to be rotating out of risk assets in a broad market selloff, overshadowing the bullish analyst and operating news. USA Rare Earth Shares Fall As Broad Market Selloff Overshadows Bullish Outlook

Analyst Ratings Changes

USAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of USA Rare Earth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $30.00 target price on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Rare Earth currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USAR

USA Rare Earth Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.38. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Rare Earth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth during the 1st quarter valued at $17,103,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 923.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 249,773 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth during the 1st quarter valued at $2,066,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter.

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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