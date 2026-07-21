USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:USCB)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

USCB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect USCB Financial to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

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USCB Financial Stock Down 0.8%

USCB opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. USCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that USCB Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on USCB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded USCB Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group upped their price objective on USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USCB

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

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