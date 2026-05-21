USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) CEO La Aguilera Luis De Sells 36,826 Shares

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 36,826 shares of USCB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $668,391.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,451.75. The trade was a 13.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

La Aguilera Luis De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 4,931 shares of USCB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $88,807.31.

On Friday, May 15th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 805 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $14,530.25.

On Monday, May 18th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 2,485 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $44,879.10.

On Thursday, May 14th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 22,883 shares of USCB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $416,470.60.

On Wednesday, May 13th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 19,947 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $360,242.82.

On Monday, May 11th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 5,279 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $96,447.33.

On Thursday, May 7th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 10,005 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,490.70.

On Tuesday, May 5th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 16,895 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $306,137.40.

On Wednesday, May 6th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 13,100 shares of USCB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $237,896.00.

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USCB Financial Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:USCB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.21. 57,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,030. The firm has a market cap of $332.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.53. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 17.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. USCB Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 574,100 shares of the company's stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 86,958 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 128,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,845 shares of the company's stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised USCB Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on USCB Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Report on USCB

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

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