USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Hovde Group

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Hovde Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Hovde Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of USCB Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on USCB Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.67.

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USCB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $395.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. USCB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that USCB Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other USCB Financial news, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 49,414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $904,276.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 242,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,893.50. The trade was a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramon Abadin sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $163,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at $447,255.81. The trade was a 26.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,106. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USCB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. acquired a new stake in USCB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,527,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,580 shares of the company's stock worth $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 71,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in USCB Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 691,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in USCB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company's stock.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

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