USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.00.

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USCB Financial Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB opened at $19.55 on Friday. USCB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 17.04%.The company had revenue of $26.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USCB Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramon Abadin sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $163,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,255.81. This represents a 26.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 49,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $904,276.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 242,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,445,893.50. This represents a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,106. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USCB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in USCB Financial by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in USCB Financial by 66.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in USCB Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company's stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in USCB Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,696 shares of the company's stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in USCB Financial by 100.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,703 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

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