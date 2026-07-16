USCB Financial (USCB) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $26.7370 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). USCB Financial had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $26.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.95 million. On average, analysts expect USCB Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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USCB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company's fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. USCB Financial has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $20.93.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. USCB Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised USCB Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on USCB Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on USCB Financial

Insider Transactions at USCB Financial

In other news, Director Ramon Abadin sold 9,000 shares of USCB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $163,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,255.81. This trade represents a 26.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 49,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $904,276.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 242,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,445,893.50. This represents a 16.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 248,122 shares of company stock worth $4,514,106 in the last ninety days. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of USCB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,716 shares of the company's stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in USCB Financial by 25.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company's stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in USCB Financial during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in USCB Financial in the second quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in USCB Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,088 shares of the company's stock worth $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

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