Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Price Up 5.6% - Still a Buy?

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.5633. Approximately 268,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 140,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

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Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Up 4.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $849.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA OTCMKTS: USNZY, widely known as Usiminas, is one of Brazil's leading integrated steel producers. The company operates across the full steel value chain, from iron ore mining to the manufacture and distribution of flat steel products. Its portfolio includes hot- and cold-rolled coils, coated sheets, tin plates, plates and tubular products, which serve a broad array of end markets such as construction, automotive, packaging, machinery and energy.

Founded in the mid-1950s through a partnership between Brazilian and international investors, Usiminas is headquartered in Belo Horizonte and maintains its principal steelmaking facilities in Ipatinga, Minas Gerais, as well as secondary operations in Cubatão (São Paulo) and Santa Cruz.

Further Reading

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