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Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Price Up 5.6% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 5.6% intraday to $1.5633 on Monday, with volume up about 91% to ~268,250 shares versus an average of 140,645.
  • Zacks Research upgraded the stock from "hold" to "Strong Buy", and MarketBeat currently shows a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".
  • Fundamentals are mixed: quarterly EPS of $0.11 missed estimates of $0.13 and revenue of $1.11B was well below the $6.63B estimate, the company has a negative net margin (-10.22%) but low debt-to-equity (0.27) and its price sits above both the 50- and 200-day moving averages.
  • Interested in Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais? Here are five stocks we like better.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.5633. Approximately 268,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 140,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Up 4.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $849.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA OTCMKTS: USNZY, widely known as Usiminas, is one of Brazil's leading integrated steel producers. The company operates across the full steel value chain, from iron ore mining to the manufacture and distribution of flat steel products. Its portfolio includes hot- and cold-rolled coils, coated sheets, tin plates, plates and tubular products, which serve a broad array of end markets such as construction, automotive, packaging, machinery and energy.

Founded in the mid-1950s through a partnership between Brazilian and international investors, Usiminas is headquartered in Belo Horizonte and maintains its principal steelmaking facilities in Ipatinga, Minas Gerais, as well as secondary operations in Cubatão (São Paulo) and Santa Cruz.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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