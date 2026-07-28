Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Price Up 8.7% - Still a Buy?

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 1,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 158,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Up 2.5%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA OTCMKTS: USNZY, widely known as Usiminas, is one of Brazil's leading integrated steel producers. The company operates across the full steel value chain, from iron ore mining to the manufacture and distribution of flat steel products. Its portfolio includes hot- and cold-rolled coils, coated sheets, tin plates, plates and tubular products, which serve a broad array of end markets such as construction, automotive, packaging, machinery and energy.

Founded in the mid-1950s through a partnership between Brazilian and international investors, Usiminas is headquartered in Belo Horizonte and maintains its principal steelmaking facilities in Ipatinga, Minas Gerais, as well as secondary operations in Cubatão (São Paulo) and Santa Cruz.

Further Reading

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