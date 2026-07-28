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Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Price Up 8.7% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Usiminas shares jumped 8.7% to $1.74, though trading volume was exceptionally low at 1,646 shares versus an average of 158,088.
  • Analyst sentiment is cautious: Zacks downgraded the stock from “strong buy” to “hold,” and the overall consensus rating is currently Hold.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.11, below the $0.13 consensus estimate, alongside a negative net margin of 10.22%; analysts expect full-year EPS of $0.27.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 1,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 158,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Up 2.5%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais

(Get Free Report)

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA OTCMKTS: USNZY, widely known as Usiminas, is one of Brazil's leading integrated steel producers. The company operates across the full steel value chain, from iron ore mining to the manufacture and distribution of flat steel products. Its portfolio includes hot- and cold-rolled coils, coated sheets, tin plates, plates and tubular products, which serve a broad array of end markets such as construction, automotive, packaging, machinery and energy.

Founded in the mid-1950s through a partnership between Brazilian and international investors, Usiminas is headquartered in Belo Horizonte and maintains its principal steelmaking facilities in Ipatinga, Minas Gerais, as well as secondary operations in Cubatão (São Paulo) and Santa Cruz.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Right Now?

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