Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.2727.

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A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTZ. Zacks Research raised shares of Utz Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $14.25 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens set a $14.25 target price on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 431.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 76.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Utz Brands by 363.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,086 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -140.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $14.67.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Utz Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.771-0.795 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Utz Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

Key Stories Impacting Utz Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Utz Brands this week:

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of salty snack foods, offering a wide range of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn and tortilla chips. Headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the company markets its snacks under several well-known brands and serves grocery, mass merchandise, club, convenience and online retailers throughout the United States.

Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz as a small country store operation, the business expanded gradually through direct delivery to local customers and sales to regional grocers.

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