Utz Brands (UTZ) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $374.1810 million for the quarter. Utz Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.771-0.795 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 6:30 AM ET.

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Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Utz Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Utz Brands Stock Up 0.0%

Utz Brands stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Utz Brands's dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Utz Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on Utz Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 431.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of salty snack foods, offering a wide range of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn and tortilla chips. Headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the company markets its snacks under several well-known brands and serves grocery, mass merchandise, club, convenience and online retailers throughout the United States.

Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz as a small country store operation, the business expanded gradually through direct delivery to local customers and sales to regional grocers.

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