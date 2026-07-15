UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $3.75 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of UWM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

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UWM Stock Up 1.4%

UWMC opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.76. UWM has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $7.14.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $901.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $709.85 million. UWM had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 1.92%. Analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. UWM's dividend payout ratio is 148.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,003,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $3,672,198.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,003,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,672,198.78. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 11,935,172 shares of company stock worth $43,800,428 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 80.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in UWM by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the company's stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UWM by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 184,694 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UWM by 2,453.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 49,322 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in UWM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,371,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,969,809 shares of the company's stock worth $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,286 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UWM

United Wholesale Mortgage NYSE: UWMC is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

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