UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Ishbia Mat Sells 1,000,574 Shares

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC - Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $3,782,169.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,318,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,105,634.78. The trade was a 15.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $3,752,152.50.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $3,702,123.80.

On Monday, April 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $3,942,261.56.

On Friday, April 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $3,932,255.82.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $3,782,169.72.

On Monday, April 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $3,662,100.84.

On Friday, April 10th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $3,712,129.54.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $3,872,221.38.

On Monday, April 6th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $3,732,141.02.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $3,692,118.06.

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UWM Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:UWMC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.75. 11,791,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,720,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 1.93. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $945.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $759.12 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. UWM's dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UWMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded UWM to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on UWM from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of UWM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of UWM from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.99.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UWM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in UWM by 5,681.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,163 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 408.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 1,410.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

United Wholesale Mortgage NYSE: UWMC is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

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