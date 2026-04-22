UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $3,702,123.80 in Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC - Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $3,702,123.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,320,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,786,490.10. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $3,942,261.56.

On Friday, April 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $3,932,255.82.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $3,782,169.72.

On Monday, April 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $3,662,100.84.

On Friday, April 10th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $3,712,129.54.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $3,872,221.38.

On Monday, April 6th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $3,732,141.02.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $3,692,118.06.

On Friday, March 27th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $3,492,003.26.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $3,552,037.70.

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UWM Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:UWMC traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,514,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,900,604. UWM Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). UWM had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%.The company had revenue of $945.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. UWM's payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UWM by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,959,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,754 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in UWM by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 11,296,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,586 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,867,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in UWM by 116.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,991,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,806 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in UWM during the third quarter valued at about $32,630,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UWMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on UWM in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on UWM from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised UWM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings cut UWM from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus raised UWM to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UWM

UWM Company Profile

United Wholesale Mortgage NYSE: UWMC is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

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