UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $3,752,152.50 in Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC - Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $3,752,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,319,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,698,218.75. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $3,782,169.72.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $3,702,123.80.

On Monday, April 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $3,942,261.56.

On Friday, April 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $3,932,255.82.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $3,782,169.72.

On Monday, April 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $3,662,100.84.

On Friday, April 10th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $3,712,129.54.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $3,872,221.38.

On Monday, April 6th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $3,732,141.02.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $3,692,118.06.

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UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWMC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,791,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,720,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. UWM Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 1.93.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). UWM had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%.The firm had revenue of $945.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. UWM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UWMC shares. Argus raised shares of UWM to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $4.40 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of UWM from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.99.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UWMC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,867,000. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of UWM by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 11,296,053 shares of the company's stock worth $49,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,586 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,630,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,580,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company's stock.

UWM Company Profile

United Wholesale Mortgage NYSE: UWMC is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

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