V Prem Et Al Watsa Purchases 438,723 Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA - Get Free Report) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 438,723 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $2,189,227.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 43,439,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,763,579.05. This trade represents a 1.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 100 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 739,521 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $3,675,419.37.

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Under Armour Stock Performance

Under Armour stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.96. 4,854,437 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,488. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.62. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $7.91.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Under Armour News

Here are the key news stories impacting Under Armour this week:

Positive Sentiment: Under Armour said it expects fiscal 2027 adjusted operating income of $140 million to $160 million and gross margin expansion of 220 to 270 basis points, which suggests some cost and margin improvement ahead. Article Title

Under Armour said it expects fiscal 2027 adjusted operating income of $140 million to $160 million and gross margin expansion of 220 to 270 basis points, which suggests some cost and margin improvement ahead. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Q4 2026 earnings transcript was released, giving investors more detail on management’s comments and outlook after the results. Article Title

The company’s Q4 2026 earnings transcript was released, giving investors more detail on management’s comments and outlook after the results. Neutral Sentiment: Under Armour also posted press releases through its investor relations feed, but no major new catalyst was highlighted in the available item. Article Title

Under Armour also posted press releases through its investor relations feed, but no major new catalyst was highlighted in the available item. Negative Sentiment: Evercore ISI initiated/maintained a Sell view on Under Armour, adding to the bearish tone around the stock. Article Title

Evercore ISI initiated/maintained a view on Under Armour, adding to the bearish tone around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Stifel also downgraded Under Armour, reinforcing concerns that the company’s recovery is taking longer than expected. Article Title

Stifel also downgraded Under Armour, reinforcing concerns that the company’s recovery is taking longer than expected. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage says Under Armour is facing another weak year as North America struggles, and the shares fell after the company’s earnings miss and weak guidance. Article Title

Recent coverage says Under Armour is facing another weak year as North America struggles, and the shares fell after the company’s earnings miss and weak guidance. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators also pointed to revenue continuing to trend lower in fiscal 2027, which suggests the turnaround is still incomplete and may pressure the stock further. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Under Armour to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Under Armour from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell" and an average price target of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Under Armour by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,104 shares of the company's stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,042 shares of the company's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,518,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,688,000 after buying an additional 716,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is a global designer, marketer and distributor of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a wide range of athletic categories, including running, training, basketball, outdoor and golf, with specialized lines for men, women and youth. Under Armour emphasizes innovative fabrics and technologies designed to enhance athletic performance, such as moisture-wicking HeatGear®, cold-weather ColdGear® and UV-protective UA Tech™ materials.

The company was founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football captain Kevin Plank, who sought to create a superior moisture-wicking T-shirt to keep athletes cool and dry.

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