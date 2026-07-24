V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.90.

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VVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on V2X from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of V2X from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of V2X from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of V2X from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of V2X in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVX. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in V2X by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 480 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in V2X by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in V2X during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in V2X by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V2X Stock Performance

NYSE VVX opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.85. V2X has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.22.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. V2X had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that V2X will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

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