V2X (NYSE:VVX) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Citizens Jmp

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on VVX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of V2X from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial cut V2X from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of V2X from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Noble Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of V2X in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of V2X from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.10.

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V2X Price Performance

Shares of V2X stock opened at $89.50 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.21. V2X has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.22.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 1.88%.The firm's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V2X will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of V2X

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of V2X by 46.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of V2X by 22.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 49,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,992 shares of the company's stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

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