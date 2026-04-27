V2X (VVX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect V2X to post earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $1.1221 billion for the quarter. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.900 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. V2X had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect V2X to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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V2X Price Performance

VVX stock opened at $63.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. V2X has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of V2X in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of V2X from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of V2X from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of V2X from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of V2X from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V2X

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V2X news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 2,545,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $173,623,916.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,004,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at $136,731,651.49. This trade represents a 55.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in V2X by 842.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 803,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,676,000 after purchasing an additional 718,225 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of V2X by 5,323.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 553,235 shares of the company's stock worth $32,139,000 after buying an additional 543,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of V2X by 727.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,863 shares of the company's stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 410,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of V2X by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,192,058 shares of the company's stock worth $65,027,000 after buying an additional 227,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company's stock.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

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