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VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Stock Price Down 1.1% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
VAALCO Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • VAALCO Energy shares were down 1.1%, trading at GBX 470 with just 378 shares changing hands — about a 73% drop from average session volume.
  • Analysts remain positive: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to GBX 570, and the stock has an average "Buy" rating with a consensus price target of GBX 560.
  • Fundamentals include a market cap of ~£490 million and a negative P/E of -11.75; the company holds a 31.1% working interest in the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon, which has produced over 110 million barrels.
  • Interested in VAALCO Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 470 and last traded at GBX 470. 378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on VAALCO Energy from GBX 555 to GBX 570 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 560.

Read Our Latest Report on VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy Trading Down 1.1%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 417.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 340.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of £490.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.17.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region. The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 31.1% working interest in the Etame Marin block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 110 MMBBL of crude oil and of which the Company holds operational control.

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