VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Stock Price Down 1.1% - Here's What Happened

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 470 and last traded at GBX 470. 378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on VAALCO Energy from GBX 555 to GBX 570 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 560.

Read Our Latest Report on VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy Trading Down 1.1%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 417.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 340.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of £490.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.17.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region. The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 31.1% working interest in the Etame Marin block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 110 MMBBL of crude oil and of which the Company holds operational control.

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